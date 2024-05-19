Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Symphony No. 1 in E-flat for May 19, 2024

Reinhold Gliere started work on his first symphony while he was a student at the Moscow Conservatory, and the work is unmistakably Russian. In a lot of ways it is closer in character to the music of Borodin, but also resembles the music of Kalinnikov. We’ll hear the Symphony No. 1 by Reinhold Gliere: it’s our Evening Masterwork at 7 tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.