Evening Masterworks: Francesco Molino's Guitar Concerto in e Op. 56 for June 1, 2024
There isn’t a whole lot of information out there concerning composer Francesco Molino, though it does seem he shared a similar life to that of composer Mauro Giuliani and others. Like them, Molino devoted much of his time to creating music for solo guitar or guitar in small chamber groups. Our Evening Masterwork is the Guitar Concerto in e-minor by Francesco Molino, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.