Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 23 for June 4, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Tchaikovsky had hoped that his First Piano Concerto would be premiered by Director of the Moscow Conservatory, Nicolai Rubinstein, but that did not happen. Rubinstein repeatedly told the composer the concerto was impossible… and Tchaikovksy in turn refused to change even a note. The premiere, instead, took place in the United States, in Boston’s Music Hall, performed by acclaimed pianist Hans von Bülow. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
