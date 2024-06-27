Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Guitar Quartet in G for June 27, 2024

As a teenager, Franz Schubert began to play guitar, and he later spent time playing guitar with Italian guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani. So, in the early part of the 19th century when there was a sudden increase in popularity of the guitar, it’s no surprise that Schubert created a wonderful piece for the instrument: his Guitar Quartet in G. This is also a work the composer intended to be played in his own family’s household. You can hear Schubert’s Guitar Quartet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.