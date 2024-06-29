© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Richard Strauss's Also Sprach Zarathustra Op. 30 for June 29, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss

Evening Masterworks: Richard Strauss's Also Sprach Zarathustra Op. 30

It may come as a bit of a shock, but Richard Strauss’s tone poem Also Sprach Zarathustra wasn’t always as popular as it is today. Well, Strauss can thank Stanley Kubrick for the boost in popularity – the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey featured the score extensively. We’ll hear the entire tone poem, Also Sprach Zarathustra, the music of Richard Strauss, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
