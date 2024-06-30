© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 for June 30, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 30, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Out of all of the 41 symphonies he wrote, Mozart actually only had two minor-key symphonies, both in g-minor. There are some other interesting things about theSymphony No. 40 that sets it apart: the beginning doesn’t start with a theme, but with an accompaniment pattern. And, in a lot of ways, the Symphony No. 40 foreshadowed much of what would happen in symphonic writing during the Romantic period… Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
