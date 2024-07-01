© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Victor Herbert's Cello Concerto No. 1 for July 1, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
Victor Herbert
Victor Herbert

Evening Masterworks: Victor Herbert's Cello Concerto No. 1

Victor Herbert was not just a composer; he was also a world-class virtuoso cellist, and he composed two cello concertos for himself to perform. The first was written and premiered in 1885 in Germany, and the critics loved it at the time. Interestingly enough, though, the work was never published in the composer’s lifetime… and would not be published until 1975 - 51 years after his death. Victor Herbert’s First Cello Concerto: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom