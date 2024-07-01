Evening Masterworks: Victor Herbert's Cello Concerto No. 1 for July 1, 2024

Victor Herbert was not just a composer; he was also a world-class virtuoso cellist, and he composed two cello concertos for himself to perform. The first was written and premiered in 1885 in Germany, and the critics loved it at the time. Interestingly enough, though, the work was never published in the composer’s lifetime… and would not be published until 1975 - 51 years after his death. Victor Herbert’s First Cello Concerto: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.