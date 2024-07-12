© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 99 in E-flat for July 12, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 99 in E-flat

Franz Joseph Haydn was working hard well into his 60s, accepting work to compose an opera, half a dozen symphonies, and work as a conductor in London… and this was at a time when the average life expectancy was only 40 years old! One of the symphonies Haydn completed at this time was his Symphony No. 99 in E-flat, and it’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
