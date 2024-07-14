© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony no. 7 in d minor Op. 70 for July 14, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony no. 7 in d minor Op. 70

The Symphony No. 7 by Antonin Dvorak holds a special status amongst the composer’s nine symphonies. The composer wrote this symphony for an extraordinary opportunity: he was commissioned by the Philharmonic Society in London, the same Society that commissioned Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 in d-minor, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
