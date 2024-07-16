Evening Masterworks: Alexander Glazunov's The Seasons for July 16, 2024

Many composers have been inspired by the four seasons, including Alexander Glazunov, who composed ballet music inspired by the seasons for the Russian Imperial Ballet at the turn of the 20th century. It features scenes of frost and snow for Winter, birds and flowers for Spring, cornflowers and poppies for Summer, and falling leaves and glittering stars for Autumn. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.