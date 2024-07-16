© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Alexander Glazunov's The Seasons for July 16, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Alexander Glazunov
Alexander Glazunov

Evening Masterworks: Alexander Glazunov's The Seasons

Many composers have been inspired by the four seasons, including Alexander Glazunov, who composed ballet music inspired by the seasons for the Russian Imperial Ballet at the turn of the 20th century. It features scenes of frost and snow for Winter, birds and flowers for Spring, cornflowers and poppies for Summer, and falling leaves and glittering stars for Autumn. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom