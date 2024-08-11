© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 34 in C K 338 “Salzburg” for August 11, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Mozart
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 34 in C K 338 “Salzburg”

The “Salzburg” Symphony by Mozart was composed right before a major shift in the composer’s life: Right after he wrote this symphony, he moved to Vienna from his hometown of Salzburg, which marked a turning point in the composer’s adult life. The symphony also includes features that would go on to become signatures of Mozart’s later music. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom