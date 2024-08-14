Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 45 in f# for August 14, 2024

© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published August 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Haydn’s 45th Symphony, the “Farewell Symphony,” was composed to solve a problem: the orchestra musicians who played for Haydn desperately wanted a vacation, so the composer wrote a piece where musicians would literally leave the stage, one by one, at the end of the piece. Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
