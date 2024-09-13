Evening Masterworks: Arnold Schoenberg's Pelleas Und Melisande Symphonic Poem for September 13, 2024

Tonight on Classical WSMR we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Arnold Schoenberg, with his Pelleas und Melisande Symphonic Poem. While Schoenberg is known as the composer who innovated the twelve-tone compositional process, several of his earlier compositions could be viewed as the last gasp of Romanticism, including this one. Like many composers of his time, Schoenberg was inspired by the titular play by Maeterlinck, but whereas Faure and Sibelius took inspiration from the play’s more delicate character, Schoenberg turned to its dark and destructive atmosphere. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

