Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Trio No. 4 in e-minor “Dumky” for September 15, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Folk-like style was a focal point in much of the music Dvorak produced, and this is quite evident in his final piano trio, thePiano Trio No. 4 in e minor, or “Dumky.” It takes its name from the Ukrainian, folk song with the same name, marked by abrupt changes from mournful to cheerful. We’ll hear “Dumky,” Dvorak’sPiano Trio No. 4 tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
