Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-Flat for September 24, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Beethoven’s Quintet for Piano and Winds displays a strong influence of the elder Mozart and Haydn. The wind writing, in particular, brings to mind the serenades of Mozart. However, in this Quintet, Beethoven was already starting to show his own personality, and unlike Mozart, Beethoven has set the piano in opposition to the woodwinds. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
