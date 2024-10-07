Evening Masterworks: Cesar Franck's Symphony in d-minor for October 7, 2024

Cesar Franck composed only one Symphony in his lifetime, and it’s somewhat rare to hear it programmed by orchestras today. However, in the early 20th Century, conductors loved to use the piece to show off their skill, and audiences loved to hear it. It was also a radical piece in Franck’s day, and his wife was even outraged over the “morally-compromising passion” of the work. Franck’s Symphony in d-minor, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.