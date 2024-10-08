Evening Masterworks: Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto in e-minor Op. 85 for October 8, 2024

© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Edward Elgar
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In many ways, Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto is a reaction to the First World War. He composed it in 1919, and it embodies a realization that life in Europe would never be the same. Elgar composed almost nothing during the war. But then, from August 1918 to August 1919, he poured his feelings into four brand new compositions. The final one, his Cello Concerto, represents the composer’s sadness and longing for a lost world. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89. 1 and 103.9.
