Evening Masterworks: Claude Debussy's Images for October 10, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Claude Debussy
As he approached the age of 40, Claude Debussy felt that he had landed on his musical voice, stating: “I feel more and more that music cannot flow inside a rigorous, traditional form. It consists of colors and of rhythmicized time.” Around that time, he was plotting out a new series of works called Images, inspired by light reflections, village bells, Chinese embroidery, and more… but it took him seven years to compose these works. The reason, he said, was “a pronounced case of procrastination, and a strange need to never finish.” We’ll hear Debussy’s Images tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
