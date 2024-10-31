Evening Masterworks: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique for October 31, 2024

On this Halloween night, we are getting slightly spooky with our Evening Masterwork: the Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz. The work is largely programmatic and even thought to be autobiographic: in it, a young and sensitive artist experiences a series of opium-induced visions related to an unattainable love. The Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR.