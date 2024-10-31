© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique for October 31, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Hector Berlioz
Hector Berlioz

Evening Masterworks: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique

On this Halloween night, we are getting slightly spooky with our Evening Masterwork: the Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz. The work is largely programmatic and even thought to be autobiographic: in it, a young and sensitive artist experiences a series of opium-induced visions related to an unattainable love. The Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom