Evening Masterworks: Charles Ives's Symphony No. 1 for November 11, 2024

American Composer Charles Ives did not spend his career composing music on commission – he spent his career as an insurance salesman. However, he did spend his college years studying at the Yale School of Music, and that’s where he wrote his First Symphony. It’s a bit tamer than the composer’s later works, but that’s not to say this symphony is not interesting: it is an indication of what his music could have sounded like had he become a professional composer. TheSymphony No. 1 by Charles Ives, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

