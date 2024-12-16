© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op. 55 “Eroica” for December 16, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Beethoven
Beethoven

We are celebrating the 254th birth anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven, born on this day in 1770, with his monumental Third Symphony. Nicknamed the Eroica, this piece not only represents a turning point in the composer’s career but is one of the few pieces of music that forever changed music history. At the time, audiences didn’t seem too fond of it, calling it a “most difficult” piece of music. The work went beyond simple entertainment, forcing Beethoven’s contemporaries to reconsider what a symphony could do. Hear Beethoven’sEroica tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
