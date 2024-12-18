© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4 in d Op. 120 for December 18, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Robert Schumann
Robert Schumann

Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4 in d Op. 120

When it comes to Robert Schumann, his place as one of the masters of mid-nineteenth century piano music sometimes overshadows the work he did in other genres. One genre that was neglected over the course of Schumann’s career was his work in symphonic writing, and of his four mature symphonies, the Fourth and final one is perhaps the most formally innovative. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom