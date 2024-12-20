Evening Masterworks: Francis Poulenc's Gloria for December 20, 2024

Francis Poulenc’s music is often characterized by its good humor and general lightness, even in the case of the sacred Gloria for soprano, chorus and orchestra. The Gloria is, in part, the result of some soul searching that the composer embarked upon after the deaths of two close friends. So, while the Gloria by Poulenc is a buoyant work, it is also introspective… Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9