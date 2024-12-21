© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria for December 21, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Antonio Vivaldi

Evening Masterworks: Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria

Vivaldi’s setting of the Gloria has been a long-time favorite in modern times, especially around the Holiday season. He likely composed the work in 1716 as a way of celebrating the victory against the Turks by Vienna and other allies and it’s a wonderfully sunny work, with distinctive melodies and rhythms. Vivaldi’s Gloria, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
