Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 102 in B-flat for December 26, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
The Symphony No. 102 in B-flat by Franz Joseph Haydn is surprisingly underperformed. Surprising, because ever since the premiere of this work, critics have regarded it as one of the best -if notthe best - symphony that Haydn wrote. It’s a work clearly in line with the style and form Haydn was working with at the time, and you can hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9
Chandler Balkcom
