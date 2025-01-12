© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C for January 12, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 12, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert.
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C 

The String Quintet in C by Franz Schubert is the final instrumental work the composer would write. Completed in September of 1828, and after a successful collection of pieces for string quartet, the composer would turn to the slightly larger ensemble for added warmth and richness. And he does this by adding an additional cello, rather than an extra viola as Mozart did. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
