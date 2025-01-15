Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 1 in g-minor for January 15, 2025

Throughout his career, Johannes Brahms seemed to be a composer who enjoyed producing big works in pairs. For example, he produced a pair of serenades around the same time, a pair of sextets, as well as a pair of piano quartets. His Piano Quartet No. 1 in g-minor was written when Brahms was in his late 20s and living in Hamburg, and his youth is evident in the clear-eyed energy and general exuberance found within the music. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

