Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Symphony in e-minor “Gaelic” for January 16, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 16, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Amy Beach

Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Symphony in e-minor “Gaelic”

American composer Amy Beach composed her “Gaelic” Symphony in 1896 at a time when there were not many well-known American composers. Beach’s symphony is one of the first works by an American woman to gain public recognition, and was a response to Antonin Dvorak calling on American composers to “explore their musical roots.” Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
