Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Symphony in e-minor “Gaelic” for January 16, 2025

American composer Amy Beach composed her "Gaelic" Symphony in 1896 at a time when there were not many well-known American composers. Beach's symphony is one of the first works by an American woman to gain public recognition, and was a response to Antonin Dvorak calling on American composers to "explore their musical roots."