© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 2 in B-flat for January 22, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert.
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 2 in B-flat

Franz Schubert was quite the busy-body when he was 17. He had a full-time job, he attended composition lessons twice a week, and he played viola in a student orchestra – not to mention he produced about 65 measures of new music each and every day. One of the pieces composed during this time was his Second Symphony, which is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom