© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Op. 22 for January 28, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Op. 22

In Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, we hear the young composer starting to make a name for himself, pouring his talent for melody into the work. Not only that, but Dvorak wrote the piece in less than two weeks. His Serenade for string orchestra is a work that stands out in the genre, and it’s a work that reflects a successful period of the composer’s life. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom