Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Op. 22 for January 28, 2025

In Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, we hear the young composer starting to make a name for himself, pouring his talent for melody into the work. Not only that, but Dvorak wrote the piece in less than two weeks. His Serenade for string orchestra is a work that stands out in the genre, and it’s a work that reflects a successful period of the composer’s life. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.