© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Nicolo Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 2 “La Campanella” for February 2, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 2, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Niccolo Paganini

Evening Masterworks: Nicolo Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 2 “La Campanella”

Tonight, our Evening Masterwork is the Violin Concerto No. 2 by Nicolo Paganini, which has the nickname “La Campanella.” The nickname, which means “The Bell,” comes from the bell-like effects featured throughout the work in both the solo and orchestral parts. Moments of the concerto also evoke the imagery of Italian folk songs. Join us tonight at 7 for our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom