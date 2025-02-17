Evening Masterworks: Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op. 21 for Monday, February 17, 2025

It was common in the 18th and 19th centuries for publishers to number composers’ works not by the order they were written, but by what they thought was the better piece. This is the case with Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, which was actually written prior to what we now know as the Piano Concerto No. 1. Either way, the Second Concerto features the brilliant piano writing we expect from Chopin. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.