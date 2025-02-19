Evening Masterworks: Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D “The Titan” for Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Premiered in 1889, Mahler’s First Symphony must have been an awe-inspiring work to the very first audience who heard it. Mahler himself conducted that premiere, a young man who was not quite 30 years of age, and the opening moments of the symphony convey not just a sense of time, but also space. Mahler titled it “The Titan,” and we’ll hear why: theSymphony No. 1 in D, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.