© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Symphony No. 2 in c Op. 25 for February 20, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Reinhold Gliere

Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Symphony No. 2 in c Op. 25

Reinhold Gliere’s Second Symphony is steeped in the typical musical language of 19th Century Russian composition, and also features a sort of conservative expression common for that time. It is even music that, at times, evokes the sounds of many of his Russian contemporaries. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom