Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Symphony No. 2 in c Op. 25 for February 20, 2025
Reinhold Gliere’s Second Symphony is steeped in the typical musical language of 19th Century Russian composition, and also features a sort of conservative expression common for that time. It is even music that, at times, evokes the sounds of many of his Russian contemporaries. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.