Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A K 201 for February 22, 2025

Mozart completed his 29th Symphony at the age of 18, shortly after returning from Vienna to his home in Salzburg. This return to Salzburg exposed the young composer to important new music by Franz Joseph Haydn, notably his six Opus 20 String Quartets. In fact, some musicologists have said the musical texture of Mozart’s29th is “closer to that of a string quartet than of a symphony.” It’s our Evening Masterwork: Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.