Modern Notebook for September 17, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: An important part of composer Alvin Singleton’s compositional process is researching other pieces composed for the instrumentation he’s working on. For his piece “Time Past, Time Future,” for piano and string orchestra, he only found one such piece - one by composer Alfred Shnittke. And this became his starting point.

Then: Synesthesia is a phenomenon where one’s brain receives sensory information through multiple unrelated senses, which causes the person to experience more than one sense simultaneously - like seeing colors while listening to music. We’ll hear a work by Kate Moore called “Synesthesia Suite,” inspired in part by this phenomenon.

Also listen for works by David Liptak, Ricardo Herz, Amanda Feery, Bright Sheng, Chris Cresswell, Louise Campbell, and others; and performances by pianist Eunmi Ko, cellist Amanda Gookin, pianist Awadagin Pratt with A Far Cry, Crash Ensemble, Byrne:Kozar:Duo, violinist Yvonne Lam, and more.

Join us for Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Cassiopeia from David Liptak’s Constellations. Ricardo Herz’s Sísifona na Cidade Grande. Stray Sods by Amanda Feery. Alvin Singleton’s Time Past, Time Future. Komorebi by Marti Epstein. Julia Wolfe’s A Wild Furze. Baum in der Stadt by Britta Byström.



Hour 2 Four Movements for Piano Trio by Bright Sheng. Chris Cresswell’s all that’s left is dirt and sky. Synesthesia Suite by Kate Moore. Louise Campbell’s Songbird.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

