Modern Notebook for October 1, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: The Okanagan Nation has a story in which The Great Chief calls all animals together to tell them that there is a new kind of people coming to live on Earth, and that each of them must come back at first morning light and choose their new name to be called forever. We’ll hear a piece by Jerod Impichchahaaha Tate which turns this story into music, titled “Spirit Chief Names the Animal People.”

Then: In her work Tantrums, composer Asha Srinivasan musically draws a connection between the aftermath of the 2016 national election and her toddler’s tantrums. It is music which explores an array of melodies, modes, rhythms, extreme dynamics, range, and extended techniques to convey her own political frustration and anger.

Also featuring music by Andy Akiho, Ingrid Stolzel, Richard Reed Parry, Carolyn Goodwin, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Samuel Adams, and others; and performances by Sandbox Percussion, Bang on a Can All-stars, soprano Laura Strickling with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, Copenhagen Clarinet Choir, DRAX Duo, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and more.

Hour 1 Haiku 2 by Andy Akiho. Ingrid Stölzel’s In the Midst. The Brief and Neverending Blur by Richard Reed Parry. Jerod Impichchaahaaha’ Tate’s Spirit Chief Names the Animal People. Las palmeras by Reinaldo Moya. String Quartet No. 2 by Eleanor Alberga. Annabelle Chvostek’s Your Shadow and Inflorescence.



Hour 2 An Old Song, Resung (The Salley Gardens) by Carolyn Goodwin. Asha Srinivasan’s Tantrums. CATAMORPHOSIS by Anna Thorvaldsdottir. Samuel Adams’ Violin Diptych.



