Modern Notebook for October 15, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: You have likely never heard of a Pronomos flute, and probably for good reason - it’s an instrument that was invented just 14 years ago! But on this week’s Modern Notebook, you’ll have a chance to hear it in this work by Spanish composer Eduardo Costa Roldan: it’s titled Dos Imágenes, and it is a duo composed for this new instrument alongside a standard flute.

Then: Have you ever had trouble falling asleep at night, tossing and turning, or simply just reflecting on the day that just ended? Composer Ching-Chu Hu has captured these feelings in music, with a piece called “Night:” two movements for cello and piano that begins with a kind of still lullaby, before stirring into that familiar “Tossing and Turning.”

Plus music by Ellen Reid, Bright Sheng, Carlos Simon, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Nico Muhly, Errollyn Wallen, Binna Kim, Hannah Peel, and others; and performances by harpist Elizabeth Remy Johnson, Duo Entre-Nous, pianist Sarah Cahill, Conspirare, Gibbs Street Duo, Chelsea Music Festival Orchestra with GHOSTLIGHT Chorus, Paraorchestra, and more.

Hour 1 Brick Red Moon by Ellen Reid. Johanna Selleck’s Spindrift. Tibetan Swing by Bright Sheng. Eduardo Costa Roldán’s Dos Imágenes. Lickety Split by Carlos Simon Robert Lemay’s Double Fault. Music for Piano by Franghiz Ali-Zadeh.



Hour 2 Interlude, Springtime from Nico Muhly’s How Little You Are. Errollyn Wallen’s Hunger. Night by Ching-chu Hu. Binna Kim’s stacked emotions. The Unfolding by Hannah Peel.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

