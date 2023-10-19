Modern Notebook for October 22, 2023

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Collective Wisdom is the name of the final movement of a three-movement string quartet Michael Gilbertson composed nearly 10 years ago. And the composer says that he really struggled writing this piece… and that the music reflects the many complicated emotions he experienced while writing it.

And we’ll hear a piece by John Luther Adams that traces long melodies across an imaginary day: from the darkness of midnight, to the brightness of noontime, and back. It’s a work for five double basses called “Darkness and Scattered Light.”

Featuring works by Sufjan Stevens, Kitty Xiao, Gilda Lyons, Alex Weiser, Ayanna Woods, Dai Fujikura, Samantha Fernando, and others; and performances by Foot in the Door Ensemble, Sybarite5, Rootstock Percussion, cellist Ashley Bathgate, Third Coast Percussion, double bassist Robert Black, violinist Olivia de Prato, and more.

Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET

Hour 1 Euphoros by Sufjan Stevens. Kitty Xiao’s Novum. la flor más linda by Gilda Lyons. Michael Gilbertson’s Collective Wisdom.. Interlude 2 by Molly Herron. Lei Liang’s Lakescape II. Shimmer by Alex Weiser.

Hour 2 Triple Point by Ayanna Woods. John Luther Adams’ Darkness and Scattered Light. Cello Concerto by Dai Fujikura. Samantha Fernando’s Balconies.



