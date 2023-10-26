Modern Notebook for October 29, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we’ll be getting a little spooky with a program right in time for Halloween! I’ll be sharing a works inspired by “nightmare fuel,” mythical beasts, and imaginary images; a trio by Jennifer Higdon that takes us into a “Dark Wood;” and this work by Shuying Li, “The Last Hivemind,” inspired by an episode of the horror series Black Mirror.

Also featuring works works like Missy Mazzoli’s “Hail, Horrors, Hail;” music for saxophone and orchestra by Lei Liang inspired by a real life ghost story; and clarinetist Andy Hudson performs music by Rosśa Crean based on a wordless horror graphic novel by Thomas Ott.

With more music by Mat Campbell, Matt Barber, Kirk O’Riordan, Meg Okura, Kate Soper, Emily Koh, Lei Liang, and others; and performances by Foot in the Door Ensemble, pianist Eunmi Ko with the McCormick Percussion Group, pianist Holly Roadfeldt, clarinetist Tasha Warren with cellist Dave Eggar, violinist Jennifer Koh, Wet Ink Ensemble, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 A Dark Waltz by Michael Berkeley. Mat Campbell’s Nightmare Fuel. Dark Wood by Jennifer Higdon. Shuying Li’s The Last Hive Mind. Chimera from Matt Barber’s Kid Stuff. Kirk O’Riordan’s Beautiful Nightmares. Phantasmagoria by Meg Okura.



Hour 2 Hail, Horrors, Hail by Missy Mazzoli. The Owl and the Wren - Lady Macduff from Kate Soper’s Voices from the Killing Jar. Rosśa Crean’s Hellville. Memento Mori by Emily Koh. Lei Liang’s Xiaoxiang.



