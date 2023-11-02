Modern Notebook for November 05, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: November is here… the twilight of the year… with nature retreating, and the sunlight growing shorter and more golden. On the next Modern Notebook, we will venture through dusky music titled “Twill by Twilight,” by Toru Takemitsu - a work composed as an elegy for Morton Feldman.

Then, in the traditional Sioux Tribe, Lakota warriors would write their own songs immediately after winning battles: songs that recounted their victories, or made in honor of a fallen warrior. I’m Tyler Kline, and on this week’s Modern Notebook we’ll hear a work by Jerod Impichchaahaaha Tate titled “Victory Songs,” inspired by a collection of stories by Native American writer Charles Alexander Eastman.

Also featuring music by the Punch Brothers, Sarah Wallin Huff, Sayo Kosugi, Joseph Jones, Rajna Swaminathan, Jessie Montgomery, and others; and performances by Sybarite 5, soprano Laura Strickling, BBC Philharmonic, harpist Jennifer Craig, Frost Flute Ensemble, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, violinist Jennifer Koh, pianist Awadagin Pratt with A Far Cry, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Movement and Location by The Punch Brothers (arranged by Paul Sanho Kim). Sarah Wallin Huff’s The Oracle. Twill by Twilight by Toru Takemitsu. Joseph Jones’ anew. Nebula, Blooming by Sayo Kosugi. Dorothy Hindman’s Mechanisms.



Hour 2 Kindling by Rajna Swaminathan. Jerod Impichchaahaaha’ Tate’s Victory Songs. Rounds by Jessie Montgomery.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

