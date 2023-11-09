Modern Notebook for November 12, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Thomas Dorsey’s hymn, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” provides the musical backbone to Brittany J. Green’s piece “Lead Me Home.” It is music that draws on material from the hymn, gradually unraveling from an ethereal sustained soundscape into a gently bubbling texture.

And we’re kicking off a series of interviews with fellows from the inaugural Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program! We’ll hear from artistic director Max Tan and composer mentor Sean Friar to learn more about this new program, then I’ll speak with composers Chris Neiner and Yangfan Xu about their experiences there, their music, and their careers.

Listen for music by Sophia Jani, Nicky Sohn, Ahmed Alabaca, Timo Andres, Anna Meredith, Darian Donovan Thomas, and others; and performances by Kontai Ensemble, Musiqa, violinist Caitlin Edwards with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, fivebyfive, flutist Catherine Gregory with pianist David Kaplan, pianist Robert Fleitz, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 The dark and the light and everything in between by Sophia Jani. Nicky Sohn’s Burning. Mere Mortals by Ahmed Alabaca. Brittany J. Green’s Lead Me Home. Now is a Long Time by Joe Bates. Alexandra Gardner’s Vixen. Steady Gaze by Timo Andres.



Hour 2 Bloom from Anna Meredith’s ANNO: Autumn. Music and conversation with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program director Max Tan and composer mentor Sean Friar, plus composer fellows Chris Neiner and Yangfan Xu. Keeping Time by Vivian Fung.



