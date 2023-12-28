Modern Notebook for December 31, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: As a composer, Vivian Fung seeks to address different artistic challenges in her work, often highlighting issues of her Asian identity. That’s the case with her String Quartet No. 2, which uses a Chinese folksong as the basis of several sections of the piece.

Then: Love, loss, and what we carry from those who leave us behind: these are the themes of four poems by Neil Aitken, set to music by Juhi Bansal in a piece titled “The Lost Country of Sight. It’s music and poetry that, in the composer’s words, portrays the cyclical nature of life and relationships, a look at the exile of body back to earth.

Listen for music by Tyriq Baker, Sebastian Quesada, Linda Buckley, Danielle Eva Schwob, Kari Telstad Sundet, Cassie Wieland, and others; and performances by City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, cellist Tommy Mesa with pianist Michelle Cann, Jasper String Quartet, fivebyfive, violinist Adrianne Munden-Dixon, soprano Ruston Ropac with Blackbox Ensemble, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Tune in online from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Tyriq Baker’s The Radiance of Spirit. Nerv! Toccata for cello and piano by Sebastian Quesada. Vivian Fung’s String Quartet No. 2. Aud by Linda Buckley. Danielle Eva Schwob’s Traveling North. Dreams of Glass and Water by Kari Telstad Sundet.



Hour 2 Lung by Cassie Wieland. Juhi Bansal’s The Lost Country of Sight. Five Meditations on Music from Luigi Rossi’s Collection by Reiko Füting. Toru Takemitsu’s Rain Coming.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

