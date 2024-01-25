Modern Notebook for January 28, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we are headed to the Grammys! Tune in for a preview ahead of the awards ceremony, with Grammy-nominated music, performances, and recordings.

Hear nominees for Best Contemporary Classical Composition from composers like Thomas Adès, Andy Akiho, Jessie Montgomery, and others; nominees for best Classical Instrumental Solo from performers like cellist Seth Parker Woods and bassist Robert Black, and music from Missy Mazzoli, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, soprano Laura Strickling, Conspirare, clarinetist Anthony McGill, Third Coast Percussion, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 My Song is Sung by Jodi Goble. Andrea Clearfield’s Let Us Remember Spring. The House of Belonging by Shara Nova. Missy Mazzoli’s Dark with Excessive Bright. Buttermilk Morning from Benjamin Shirley’s High Sierra Sonata. The Clocks and Bells of Vienna from Mehmet Ali Sanlikol’s A Gentleman of Istanbul. Ayanna Woods’ Triple Point.



Hour 2 The Earthly Paradise from Thomas Adès’ Dante. John Luther Adams’ Three High Places. In that space, at that time by Andy Akiho. Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds. Deep Blue from William Brittelle’s Psychedelics.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

