Modern Notebook for February 11, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we kick off a series of programs for Black History Month highlighting excellent music by Black composers. Listen for a work by Hannah Kendall titled “The Sparkcatchers,” as well as “...a tiny dream…” by Anthony R. Green. Plus, Kevin Day’s Cello Sonata, which explores the various colors of the instrument and the way in which it blends with the piano.

Then: Dancing was a part of composer KiMani Bridges’ youth, along with acting and music. It’s only natural, then, that dance would make its way into her work as a composer, like in this piece: “Warmth,” which evokes the intricacies of footwork in partner dancing.

Featuring music by Bradley Harris, Nathalie Joachim, Jessica Mays, Jeffrey Mumford, Errollyn Wallen, Tyshawn Sorey, and Andile Khumalo; and performances by pianist Brianna Matzke, clarinetist Tasha Warren with cellist Dave Eggar, cellist Tommy Mesa and pianist Michelle Cann, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and Chineke! Orchestra, fivebyfive, Blackbox Ensemble, Unheard-of//Ensemble, pianist Awadagin Pratt with Roomful of Teeth, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Opened Window by Bradley Harris. Nathalie Joachim’s Lalin. Cello Sonata by Kevin Day. Hannah Kendall’s The Spark Catchers. …a tiny dream… by Anthony R. Green. Nia Imani-Franklin’s Afro-Dite.



Hour 2 an evolving romance by Jeffrey Mumford. Errollyn Wallen’s Photography. Warmth by KiMani Bridges. Tyshawn Sorey’s Untitled Composition for Piano and Eight Voices. Beyond Her Mask by Andile Khumalo.



