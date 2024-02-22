Modern Notebook for February 25, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Just a fraction of the music written by composer Julia Perry survives in a way that we’re able to enjoy through performance and listening today. Born in Lexington, KY in 1924, she was a prolific composer whose work would eventually evolve into a highly European-influenced, post-modern style. Her 1969 “Violin Concerto” is no exception, and we will discover it on the next program.

Then: join Tyler for music and conversation as he’s joined by Anthony R. Green. Anthony is a composer, performer, and artist whose broad body of work comments on many issues related to social justice. A new work of his will be premiered in March while he is in residency with the Tampa-based Contemporary Art Music Project.

Listen for music by Carlos Simon, Allison Loggins-Hull, Millicent B James, Brian Dozier Brown, Shelley Washington, Yaz Lancaster, and others; and performances by flutist Jennifer Grim, violinist Curis Stewart with Experiential Orchestra, cellist Inbal Segev, Unheard-of//Ensemble, saxophonist Pat Posey, percussionist Yang Chen, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream the show online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Light Everlasting by Carlos Simon. Allison Loggins-Hull’s Homeland. Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Julia Perry. Millicent B James’ Come show them the River. Ekah by James Lee III. Brian Dozier Brown’s Left Wanting.



Hour 2 MO’INGUS by Shlley Washington. Music and conversation with composer Anthony R. Green. EUPHORIC by Yaz Lancaster. Nkeiru Okoye’s Euba’s Dance.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

