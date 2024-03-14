Modern Notebook for March 17, 2024

Coming up on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Kintsugi is the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold. It’s when an object becomes more beautiful for having been broken. On this week's program, hear Salina Fisher’s work “Kintsugi.” It’s a fragile sound world of musical fragmentation and finding beauty in the “cracks,” a metaphor for embracing strength in imperfection.

Then, listen for new music from Shelley Washington that is a musical depiction of her neurodivergent experience of “time blindness.” Titled “Eternal Present,” it’s music that explores two kinds of timelessness: the “now,” and the “always.”

Also featuring music by Caroline Shaw, JessieMontgomery, Maeve Gilchrist, Shara Nova, Julia Mermelstein, Cara Stacey, Simmy Singh, and others; and performances by yMusic, NZTrio, pianist Chris Opperman, Conspirare, cellist India Gailey, ~Nois Saxophone Quartet, flutist Tessa Brinckman with pianist Kathleen Supové, and more.

That's Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Hour 1 The Locomotive/The Adequate Sufficiency by Maeve Gilchrist. Joan Tower’s Petrouchskates. Draft of a High-Rise by Caroline Shaw. Salina Fisher’s Kintsugi. Jessie Montgomery’s Soul Force. Lament by Ellen Taafe Zwilich. Shara Nova’s I Have Never Loved Someone.



Hour 2 Lament for the Earth by Simmy Singh. Julia Mermelstein’s Bending, breaking through. Eternal Present by Shelley Washington. Cara Stacey’s You Never Come Out the Same. Concerto Grosso by Errollyn Wallen.



