Modern Notebook for April 21, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, tune in for a new recording from composer Nova Pon, with a piece called “World Within.” It’s music that melds Romantic and Post-Minimalist sounds and derives its entire thematic material from a well-known symphonic theme.

Then: While it might not necessarily sound like jazz on the surface… Anthony Cheung’s “All Roads” is music that draws on jazz influences, like Billy Strayhorn’s song “Lotus Blossom.” It’s a work full of complicated harmony, jaunting rhythms, and - in the composer’s words - “distant transformations and ‘detours’.”

Also on the program, music by Curtis Stewart and Elektra Stewart, Jasnam Daya Singh, Nicholas Batina, Jenni Watson, Gabriel Vicéns, Fjóla Evans, and others, as well as performances by Sybarite5, pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, Turning Point Ensemble, Unheard-of//Ensemble, flutist Jennifer Grim, saxophonist Heidi Radtke, Nu Quintet, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Mangas by Curtis Stewart and Elektra Stewart. Jasnam Daya Singh’s Chardi Kala. World Within Nova Pon. Nicholas Batina’s En Route (to an installation in Brooklyn). Alma by Tania León. Nico Muhly’s Fallings.

Hour 2 Arabesque y Jenni Watson. Anthony Cheung’s Arabesque. Ficción by Gabriel Vicéns. Fjóla Evans’ Universal Veil.



