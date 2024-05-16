Modern Notebook for May 19, 2024

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’re celebrating Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a mix of music from US-based composers of Asian descent, like Andy Akiho, Beata Moon, Lei Liang, Emily Koh, Juri Seo, and others; plus, new music for cello and piano by Kenji Bunch titled “Broken Music.”

Join us for works by Texu Kim, Karen Tanaka, Eun Young Lee, Yu-Hui Chang, and others; and performances by marimba soloist Ian Rosenbaum with the Dover Quartet, cellist Matt Haimovitz, cellist Clancy Newman with pianist Natalie Zhu, pianist Liza Stepanova, violist Jordan Bak, PRISM Quartet, Transient Canvas, Lydian String Quartet, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen the next day on-demand at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 LIgNEouS IV by Andy Akiho. Texu Kim’s Beseeching. Broken Music by Kenji Bunch. Karen Tanaka’s Children of Light, No. 5. Lake by Lei Liang. Beata Moon’s Vignettes.

Hour 2 Eun Young Lee’s Mool. The Stream Flows by Bright Sheng. Juri Seo’s Unsung Lullaby. \very/ specifically vague by Emily Koh. Yu-Hui Chang’s Mind Like Water.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

