Modern Notebook for May 26, 2024

Coming up on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In his work “Home,” Kevin Puts places the work within the tonal center of the key of C, which he says represents the idea of home. But, over the course of the work, he abandons this idyllic atmosphere in search of new, unfamiliar harmonic terrain: a metaphor for the refugee crisis in Europe.

Plus, the Moth Quartet is a string quartet made up of composers, and we’ll hear their co-composed work Scree Scrub Mountain Sky. It’s music from a larger collection of work written in and inspired by the rugged landscapes of New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park.

Tune in for that, as well as music by Amy Dunker, Ahmed Alabaca, Emily Praetorius, Debra Kaye, Bryce Dessner, Yue Song, Emilie Cecilia LeBel, and others; and performances by trumpeter Nicole Gillotti, pianist Nic Gerpe, Miró Quartet with Conspirare, violist Carrie Frey, bass clarinetist Marcella Barz, percussionist Lee Hinkle, pianist Cheryl Duvall, and more.

Hear it all Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Many Faces by Amy Dunker. Ahemed Alabaca’s Ascension. The Patience of Water by Gernot Wolfgang. Kevin Puts’ Home. Fits and Starts by Emily Praetorius. Phil Kline’s Dawn Chorus. Time is the Sea We Swim In by Debra Kaye.

Hour 2 Circles by Bryce Dessner. Yue Song’s Stories in the Wind. Scree Scrub Mountain Sky by Moth Quartet. Steven Stucky’s Concerto for Percussion and Wind Orchestra. evaporation, blue by Emilie Cecilia LeBel.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

